Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $5.14. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 81,536 shares traded.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 2,504.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
