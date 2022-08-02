Insider Buying: Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Davies purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,126 ($26.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,520 ($52,101.46).

LON:GRG traded up GBX 49.50 ($0.61) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,127.50 ($26.07). The stock had a trading volume of 157,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,945. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,820.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,992.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,281.94. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

