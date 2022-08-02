Insider Buying: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pathward Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CASH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 12,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,323. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $992.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Pathward Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

CASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.