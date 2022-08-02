Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. 3,767,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,638. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.