Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

