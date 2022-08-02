Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.
- On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.
eXp World Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eXp World
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eXp World (EXPI)
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Will Economics Push AUD to the Top of the Currency World?
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.