Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CFO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock traded up $29.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.75. 64,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.93 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32.

Get Repligen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Repligen by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Repligen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Repligen

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.86.

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

