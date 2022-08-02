Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells 425 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Boston Beer Price Performance
Shares of SAM traded down $8.40 on Tuesday, hitting $372.21. 5,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $718.16.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.57.
Boston Beer Company Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
