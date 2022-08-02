Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) VP Sells 425 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM traded down $8.40 on Tuesday, hitting $372.21. 5,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.81. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $718.16.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.57.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.