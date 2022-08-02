Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,708. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

