Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $123,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $31,819.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ TMDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,708. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.00.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 119.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after purchasing an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
