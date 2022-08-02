Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY22 guidance at $7.95-$8.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

