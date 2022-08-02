Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY22 guidance at $7.95-$8.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,657,000 after buying an additional 39,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
