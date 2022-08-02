Installed Building Products (IBP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Installed Building Products to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.75. 2,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,563. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $141.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,266,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 271,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after buying an additional 81,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,168,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

