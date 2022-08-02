Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 217,145 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Intel to a “negative” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.96 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

