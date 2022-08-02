International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 132,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,745,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,187 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,548 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

