International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $23,530.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $23,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $20,880.00.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of INSW traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 443,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently -15.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brightlight Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter worth $18,455,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1,275.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 644,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,018 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth $3,527,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,715,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 189,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSW. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

