Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Intevac

In related news, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Intevac during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intevac by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.