Intrusion (INTZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Intrusion to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 379.40% and a negative net margin of 261.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intrusion Trading Down 2.5 %

Intrusion stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.87. 18,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

Several research firms have issued reports on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intrusion stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 3.43% of Intrusion worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

