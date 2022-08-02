Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

VBF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.53. 11,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,367. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Bond Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

