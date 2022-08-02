Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 388,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 2,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,265. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

