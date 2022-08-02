Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.25 and last traded at $58.93. 6,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 9,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.85.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.53.

