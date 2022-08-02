Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
VKQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.15.
Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
See Also
