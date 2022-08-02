Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

VKQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,909. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 451,999 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth $824,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.