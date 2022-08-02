Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,752. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

