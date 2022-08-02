Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (BGO, BMEA, BNZL, BRCC, BREE, CROX, DVO, ELDN, EMG, EYPT)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) target price on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

