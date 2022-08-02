Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 2nd (BGO, BMEA, BNZL, BRCC, BREE, CROX, DVO, ELDN, EMG, EYPT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Bango (LON:BGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.68) price target on the stock.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Devro (LON:DVO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 570 ($6.98) target price on the stock.

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.06) price target on the stock.

NWF Group (LON:NWF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on the stock.

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) target price on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 3,485 ($42.70) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

