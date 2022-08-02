Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/19/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/19/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00.

7/15/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $290.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

