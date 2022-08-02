Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 7/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.
  • 7/19/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
  • 7/19/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $125.00.
  • 7/15/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $290.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/4/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $160.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.15 and a quick ratio of 28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.38 and a 1 year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

