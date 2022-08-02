Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Buys A$342,000.00 in Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lake purchased 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$342,000.00 ($240,845.07).

Invictus Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Invictus Energy alerts:

Invictus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Invictus Energy Limited, an independent upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and appraisal of the Cabora Bassa project. Its principal asset is the SG 4571 that covers an area of approximately 250,000 acres located in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Interpose Holdings Limited and changed its name to Invictus Energy Limited in June 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Invictus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invictus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.