Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ) Insider Buys A$342,000.00 in Stock

Invictus Energy Limited (ASX:IVZ – Get Rating) insider Stuart Lake purchased 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$342,000.00 ($240,845.07).
Invictus Energy Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.34.
Invictus Energy Company Profile
