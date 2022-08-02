Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IONS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. 3,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,403. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 394,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.