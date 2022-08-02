IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.86.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.