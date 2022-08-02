IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.
NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.75. 1,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,007. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.86.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
