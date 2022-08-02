Iridium Reaches Market Capitalization of $104,872.08 (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Iridium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iridium has a total market cap of $104,872.08 and $24.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.
Iridium Coin Profile
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iridium’s official website is ird.cash. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Iridium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Iridium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iridium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.