Iron Mountain (IRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.7 %

IRM stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

