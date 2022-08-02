iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 753.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 46,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

