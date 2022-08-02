iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,880,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 21,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.04. 17,923,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,182,789. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.