iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,497,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 41,496,070 shares.The stock last traded at $29.50 and had previously closed at $29.97.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

