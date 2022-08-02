iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,891 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.12. 9,606,628 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.