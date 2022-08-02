iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,500 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 801,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. 7,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

