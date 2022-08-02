iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

