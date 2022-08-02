iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.90. 119,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 91,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09.
