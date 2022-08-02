iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,891 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 54,500 shares.The stock last traded at $44.55 and had previously closed at $44.36.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $13,018,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,693,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,971 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

