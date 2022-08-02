iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:REM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 1,839,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

