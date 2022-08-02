iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $89.49. 128,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,542,075. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

