iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

