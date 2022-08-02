iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QAT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

QAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.43. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Qatar ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.