iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QAT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $929,000.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance
QAT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.43. 683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $25.71.
iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Inflation Resistant Weyerhaeuser Company Might Get Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.