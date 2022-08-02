iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 0.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $77.59 and a 1-year high of $106.97.

