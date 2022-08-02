iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Position Lessened by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average is $100.59. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.