iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $109.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.