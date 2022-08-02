iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $244.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

