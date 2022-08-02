iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the June 30th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.09. 33,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,251. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.13 and its 200-day moving average is $425.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

