iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stake Reduced by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $187.50. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,566. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.66 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.