iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.