iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,669,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,441. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.