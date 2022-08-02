iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,187,247,000.

IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

