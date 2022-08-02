iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IVW stock opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

