iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

