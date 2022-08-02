iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,552,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,334,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $117.55. 2,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,222. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $117.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

